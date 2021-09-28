Bigg boss tidbits: Will male contestant leave the house this week?

Bigg boss season 5 is going on strong despite being telecast in odd timing. After the nominations, debate started in social media about whether male contestants will be eliminated this week. Details as follows.

In Bigg boss season 5, in the first 3 weeks, women contestants left the house. Sarayu left the house first week, Uma in the second week and Lahari in the third week. This was highlighted by Anne master yesterday as she told that definitely male contestants are stronger in this house. Her logical explanation got connected to the audience. This week, total 8 contestants- Nataraj, Lobo, Ravi, Priya, Kajal, siri, Sunny and Annie are in the final nomination list. While Priya, Kajal and Anne master have recently got nominated and saved, Siri’s voting and following is yet to be revealed. At the same time it is to be noted that Anne master was saved earlier with very less margin.

Out of the male contestants, Lobo and Ravi still looking strong despite their mistakes in the house. This leaves Sunny and Nataraj master in danger zone. Even though Bigg boss does not make efforts to balance the counts of male and female contestants in the house, most of the final episodes have a very good balance of male and female contestants. This shows that the eliminations also balances male and female contestants. If we go by that trend, Bigg boss may eliminate male contestants this week. If that is the case, Nataraj master is in totally risky position as his gestures and antics are irritating the audience and his over confidence also not appreciated by the audience.

We need to wait and see whether Bigg boss will eliminate the male contestant this week or not.