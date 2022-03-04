I lost money by not doing Films: Prabhas

Young Rebelstar Prabhas is promoting his upcoming release Radhe Shyam all over and he is currently busy with the Hindi promotions. The actor during his recent interviews revealed about Radhe Shyam, his experience of working with Big B Amitabh Bachchan for Project K and why he is a shy person in real life. Speaking about doing so many movies, the pan-Indian actor said “I realized that I lost big money by not doing so many films in my career. I have changed a lot now and I am working on multiple projects. 2022 and 2023 will have many releases from me”.

Speaking about Amitabh, Prabhas said “On the first day of work with Amitabh sir for Project K, I asked the director Nag Ashwin not to shoot any combination scenes with Amitabh ji. On the second day of the shoot, I wanted just one scene and I completed the shot. I thought Amitabh would turn angry as I would forget something on the set. The legendary actor came and hugged me after we completed the shot. I was quite happy and it is a dream come true. We shot for ten days for an action episode for Project K” told Prabhas. Speaking about Radhe Shyam, Prabhas said “I would be very happy if Radhe Shyam can beat Baahubali franchise. That is too big and I will be happy if it happens”.