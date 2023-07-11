I will never visit DGP’s office in future, says deeply hurt Varla Ramaiah

Since the Director General of Police (DGP) has not given his appointment even after repeated requests, there is no question of visiting the office in future, declared TDP politburo member, Varla Ramaiah, on Tuesday.

“I have made several requests to the DGP seeking his appointment to lodge a complaint on the tapping of the phones of the TDP leaders. I have also sent a mail to the DGP’s office much in advance and though there is no response from the officials I personally visited the office to lodge a complaint on the issue and to seek action against those responsible for tapping the phones of the TDP leaders. Still, I was not allowed to file a complaint and thus I have decided not to visit the DGP office in future,” a deeply hurt Ramaiah told media persons here.

Pointing out that the ruling YSRCP leaders are simply walking into the DGP office, Ramaiah made it clear that not only he but also any other TDP leader will approach the DGP office for making any complaint. “We are not approaching the DGP for any kind of help but only to lodge a complaint and why the senior officer is not allowing us to raise the issues,” he asked.

The statement by none other than a Cabinet Minister, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, after tapping the phones of some persons, has made a statement in the media that he caught hold of the persons responsible for tapping the phones, is a clear indication that the phones in the State are being intercepted, the TDP politburo member stated.

Asking the DGP as to why he has not allowed the TDP leaders to meet him for lodging a complaint on phone-tapping, Ramaiah felt that if the matter is taken to the notice of the national media the DGP will get embarrassed.

Stating that ever since the DGP has taken charge, he did not allow anyone to meet him, Ramaiah asked whether the senior most police officer in the State treats ruling party leaders with respect and the leaders of the Opposition parties in a different manner.

He is of the opinion that the DGP, for reasons not known, is not willing to meet the TDP leaders and asked what is the sin the TDP leaders had committed. “I feel that the DGP is not discharging his duties properly,” Ramaiah felt.

Asking whether the DGP is superior to the Governor of the State, Ramaiah said the TDP leaders got the appointment of the First Citizen of the State but could not get the DGP’s appointment. He wanted the Chief Minister to focus on the style of functioning of the DGP. Hereafter the TDP will forward all the matters to the DGP only through mail and will not personally visit the office, Ramaiah made it clear.