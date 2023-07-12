Pooja Hegde signs a Mega Film?

After delivering a series of duds, dusky beauty Pooja Hegde lost an opportunity to work with Superstar Mahesh Babu in Guntur Kaaram and young sensation Sree Leela got promoted for the role. Pooja Hegde is in search for the right film to make her comeback. The actress has no great offers in Telugu cinema. Pooja Hegde is currently in talks for Sai Dharam Tej’s upcoming movie which will be directed by Sampath Nandi.

Touted to be an out-and-out commercial film, the film is titled Gaanja Shankar. Pooja Hegde loved the narration and the actress gave her formal nod. The film will have its official launch very soon and the shoot starts in August. Sithara Entertainments in association with Fortune Four Cinemas will produce this project. Sai Dharam Tej also gave his nod for a film to be directed by a debutant Jayanth and the film will be produced by BVSN Prasad. Sai Dharam Tej is in plans to take up both these projects on a parallel note.