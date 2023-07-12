Buzz: Young actor has a shock to Megastar?

Young and promising actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda is completely focused on the sequel of DJ Tillu and the film is aimed for October release. Siddhu Jonnalagadda also hiked his fee and he is in talks for several interesting films. Rumors took the major seat after his name was speculated in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film that would be directed by Kalyan Krishna. The film will be launched officially on August 22nd and the regular shoot will follow.

As per the latest happenings, Siddhu Jonnalagadda has rejected the offer. He would not be a part of the project. Siddhu Jonnalagadda was approached for the role but the real reasons for his rejection are unknown. The makers are now on a hunt for the right actor for the role. Speculations also say that Sharwanand may be signing the film. Trisha will romance Megastar and Sree Leela is considered for the other important role. Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmitha Konidela will produce this untitled comic entertainer.