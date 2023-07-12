NBK announces his son Mokshagna’s Debut

Nandamuri Balakrishna is on a break and he flew to USA to attend the TANA Event. The actor will resume the shoot of Bhagavanth Kesari this week and the film is aimed for Dasara release. There are long discussions going on about the debut of Balakrishna’s son Mokshagna. Some of the recent clicks of Mokshagna went viral. Though his debut was confirmed, it got delayed. Strong rumors also said that Mokshagna is not interested in films and Nandamuri fans are left confused.

Balakrishna announced that he would commence the shoot of Aditya 999 next year and Mokshagna will have a prominent role in the sequel of Aditya 369. This would be a perfect debut for Mokshagna if all goes well. Balakrishna also announced that he would commence the shoot of Aditya 999 after the 2024 Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. The scriptwork of the film got wrapped up long ago and the director is yet to be locked. Balakrishna in the past announced that he himself will direct Aditya 999. More details are expected to be announced at the right time.