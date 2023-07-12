Varun Tej’s GAD Pre Teaser: Epic action and stylish Arjuna’s chariot

Advertisement

Mega Prince Varun Tej will be back on screen in an action avatar with his upcoming film Gandeevadhari Arjuna directed by Praveen Sattaru of Garudavega fame. Sakshi Vaidhya is playing female lead in the film. Gandeevadhari Arjuna will begin his mission in theatres on August 25th.

The film’s pre-teaser was dropped today, and it is packed with high-octane action from Varun Tej, Arjuna, and his chariots’ horse power. The pre-teaser begins with the shots of stylish Arjuna’s chariot, a vintage car, and followed by flashes of action. Finally, Varun Tej’s entrance with a rifle in the smoke promises a feast in theatres.

It appears to be a neo noir action entertainer with adrenaline-pumping soundtrack and spectacular visuals will transport you to Arjuna’s action realm. The action sequences are set to be a highlight of this film and Varun Tej will appear in never-before-seen avatar.

Bapineedu and BVSN Prasad will be financing the movie under their banner SVCC. Mukesh will handle the camera work for the movie, while Mickey J Meyer will provide the background score and songs. Avinash Kolla will overlook the Art department of the movie.