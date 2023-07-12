Sree Vishnu signs a Prequel

Young Tollywood actor Sree Vishnu is a delighted man with the super success of Samajavaragamana. The film is the biggest ever grosser in the actor’s career and it gave the much-needed boost for Sree Vishnu. The actor is shooting for his next film and it is yet to be announced officially. Hasith Goli who directed Raja Raja Chora with Sree Vishnu is directing the film and it is said to be a prequel for Raja Raja Chora.

There are talks that the film is titled Swag and it would be announced officially at the right time. Swag is also expected to release this year and more details will be announced soon. Sree Vishnu also hiked his fee after the super success of Samajavaragamana and he is not in a rush. He delivered four disasters: Arjuna Phalguna, Gaali Sampath, Bhala Thandanana and Alluri before Samajavaragamana.