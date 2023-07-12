PK’s Bro gets very good rates from distributors but ..

Pawan Kalyan – SDT’s bro is gearing up for a grand release on July 28th. Business of the film is closed in almost all areas and it has got good rates from the distributors. Nizam area is sold for 30 Cr (including GST) where as Andhra (6 areas , including GST) are sold in 40 Cr ratio. Ceeded area is sold for 13.5 Cr. These are huge rates considering the genre of the film and Pawan kalyan’s runtime as it is an extended cameo like gopala gopala.

Nizam areas recovery would be possible with ticket prices at 175/- in single screens & 295/- in multiplexes but the real problem is the recovery in Andhra Pradesh. Max ticket price in AP is at 145/- in single screens & 177/- in multiplexes and these prices are only in A centres. The ticket prices are as low at 90/- as we further go down and the recovery is not possible with these ticket proces. Generally film with big stars usually get the ticket hike and the producer needs to meet the chief minister and request him. With Pawan Kalyan being the hero this ticket hike won’t be possible with the ongoing political heat which makes the recovery tough for the buyers. Pawan Kalyan has beared the losses for Bheemla Nayak in AP area and it’s possible that BRO will also take a similar route.