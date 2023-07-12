Mythri bags Pawan Kalyan’s BRO

Top production house Mythri Movie Makers ventured into distribution and they released their films Waltair Veerayya and Veerasimha Reddy on their own in Nizam region. They recently shelled out massive money for Prabhas’ Adipurush for Nizam region. The latest update is that Mythri Movie Makers acquired the theatrical rights of Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej starrer BRO. They acquired the Nizam theatrical rights for Rs 30 crores including GST.

BRO is the remake of Tamil film Vinodaya Sitham and is helmed by Samuthirakani. Pawan Kalyan wrapped up his portions of the shoot in 20 days. Thaman scored the music and People Media Factory, Zee Studios produced BRO. Top director Trivikram penned the screenplay and dialogues for this entertainer. The film is set for release on July 28th across the globe.