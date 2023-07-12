Prabhas to announce one more film this year?

Pan-Indian star Prabhas is the biggest actor of the country and he has a heap of films lined up. He will test his luck with Salaar and the film hits the screens on September 28th. Prabhas loved an idea narrated by Sita Ramam fame Hanu Raghavapudi and gave his formal nod. The recent discussions between the duo is said to be positive and Prabhas is keen to kick-start the shoot of the film by the end of this year. An official announcement about this project will be made very soon this year.

The film is said to be a romantic saga and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Hanu Raghavapudi is giving final touches for the script and he is also busy finalizing the technicians for this big-budget attempt. Prabhas in this while is expected to wrap up the shoot of Project K and Maruthi’s films. He also has Spirit to be directed by Sandeep Vanga.