IAS officers ignore Ramesh order on nominations

Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi and Commissioner Girija Shankar are facing all the embarrassment in this panchayat election. They are forced to answer for the decisions that are being made at the higher levels. Whatever, by virtue of their positions, they are being held answerable to the State Election Commission.

Now, SEC Ramesh Kumar has once again found fault with them on the issue of online filing of nominations. Though the SEC has ordered for this, the senior officers could not implement the same. The candidates tried to file online nominations but they could not by the time the first phase nominations came to a close yesterday.

Taking strong objection to this, Ramesh ordered both Dwivedi and Girija Shankar to come personally to the SEC office and give their explanations.

Ramesh has also expressed his disappointment that the two IAS officers did not meet him at the SEC office despite several reminders. Though the court has ordered for continuous cooperation, the same is not forthcoming.