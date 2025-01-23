Icchukundam Baby from Laila is Steamy and Romantic

Mass Ka Das Vishwak Sen needs a solid hit as his recent offerings like Gangs of Godavari and Mechanic Rocky ended up as disasters. He has high hopes on Laila and the film is due for February 14th release. The recent teaser featured double meanings and adult humor. The makers have released a romantic song, “Icchukundam Baby,” featuring the leading lady Akanksha Sharma in a two-piece bikini throughout the song. The song looks steamy and romantic and it reminds us of Almost Padipoyane pilla from Vishwak’s previous film Dhamki.

Icchukundam Baby is composed by Leon James and the visuals are decent. Adithya RK and M M Manasi have sung the energetic track, with lyrics written by Purnachary. Akanksha Sharma’s revealing appearance could be a major highlight to appeal to the youth. Ram Narayan directed the film and Laila is being produced by Sahu Garapati. Laila is a crucial film for Vishwak Sen and the actor will have a new shade in the film and he will be seen as a woman in Laila.