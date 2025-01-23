x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Cinnamon Water Benefits
Cinnamon Water Benefits
Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch
Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Icchukundam Baby from Laila is Steamy and Romantic

Published on January 23, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Vijay’s last film to be titled as his first One
image
Hilesso Hilessa from Thandel: A Realistic Romance
image
Central Issue Notices To Ola , Uber Over Pricing Difference
image
Complete List of Nominations for Oscars 2025
image
Chandrababu’s Witty Remark at Davos: “They Are Very Rich, We Are Very Poor”

Icchukundam Baby from Laila is Steamy and Romantic

Mass Ka Das Vishwak Sen needs a solid hit as his recent offerings like Gangs of Godavari and Mechanic Rocky ended up as disasters. He has high hopes on Laila and the film is due for February 14th release. The recent teaser featured double meanings and adult humor. The makers have released a romantic song, “Icchukundam Baby,” featuring the leading lady Akanksha Sharma in a two-piece bikini throughout the song. The song looks steamy and romantic and it reminds us of Almost Padipoyane pilla from Vishwak’s previous film Dhamki.

Icchukundam Baby is composed by Leon James and the visuals are decent. Adithya RK and M M Manasi have sung the energetic track, with lyrics written by Purnachary. Akanksha Sharma’s revealing appearance could be a major highlight to appeal to the youth. Ram Narayan directed the film and Laila is being produced by Sahu Garapati. Laila is a crucial film for Vishwak Sen and the actor will have a new shade in the film and he will be seen as a woman in Laila.

Next Debate over Saif Ali Khan’s Quick Recovery Previous “HATHYA”: The Next Masterpiece in the Making
else

TRENDING

image
Hilesso Hilessa from Thandel: A Realistic Romance
image
Complete List of Nominations for Oscars 2025
image
Debate over Saif Ali Khan’s Quick Recovery

Latest

image
Vijay’s last film to be titled as his first One
image
Hilesso Hilessa from Thandel: A Realistic Romance
image
Central Issue Notices To Ola , Uber Over Pricing Difference
image
Complete List of Nominations for Oscars 2025
image
Chandrababu’s Witty Remark at Davos: “They Are Very Rich, We Are Very Poor”

Most Read

image
Central Issue Notices To Ola , Uber Over Pricing Difference
image
Chandrababu’s Witty Remark at Davos: “They Are Very Rich, We Are Very Poor”
image
SAIL Not Interested in Merging with Visakha Steel Plant

Related Articles

Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red Sree Leela’s Different Moods Anil Ravipudi Interview Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree Cinnamon Water Benefits Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress