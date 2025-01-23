Debate over Saif Ali Khan’s Quick Recovery

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam questioned how actor Saif Ali Khan could return home from the hospital just four days after being stabbed, despite reports of a 2.5-inch wound and a six-hour surgery. Experts explained that recovery from an illness or surgery depends on various factors, such as the person’s fitness level, nutritional status, immune system, and any pre-existing conditions. They noted that young, healthy individuals who exercise regularly and have good nutrition tend to recover faster. The Bollywood actor was assaulted by an intruder who broke into his home with the intention of theft.

Saif Ali Khan suffered injuries to his back and other areas of his body. He was immediately taken to Lilavati Hospital for medical care. After undergoing surgery, Saif was released from the hospital on Tuesday. When he arrived back at his home in Bandra, he waved and smiled at the media waiting for him. Saif Ali Khan was so fit, cool and relaxed when he returned back home. This sparked debate on social media about his immediate recovery after suffering several stabs.