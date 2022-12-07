Impressive title for SDT15 from the voice of NTR

Advertisement

Sai Dharam Tej, who is currently busy with the film directed by Karthik Varma Dandu is now introduced his upcoming film, SDT 15’s title glimpse. The film written and directed by Karthik Varma Dandu is touted to be a mystical thriller.

The much-anticipated title glimpse was unveiled today at the Prasad IMAX in Hyderabad. The title reveal has elicited joy from both mega fans and Tarak’s fans.

For the glimpse, ace actor NTR provided his majestic voice. NTR introduced the world of SDT 15 in the glimpse with his roaring voice, which added a fiery and thrilling vibe to the scene. “Agnanam Bhayaniki Moolam, Bhayam Moodanammakaniki Kaaranam.”

The film titled “Virupaksha” created curiosity with these intriguing lines. And it is evident that this would be a thriller with superstitions and a lot of mysteries, which is a completely new genre for SDT. The brilliant visuals and fierce entry of Sai Dharam with a fire torch at the end of the glimpse will sure raise the expectations. It appears that SDT will take a stand and fight against the village’s superstitions and black magic.

The film which is a special one in Sai Dharam Tej’s career will be released on April 21, 2023. The film features Samyuktha Menon as the female lead while Ajaneesh Lokanath is the music director. The film is produced by BVSN Prasad. The film which is bankrolled under the banners SVCC and Sukumar writings has the screenplay by Sukumar.