Pawan Kalyan fans in Joy

Pawan Kalyan is one actor with utmost potential. His fans are waiting for an out-and-out mass entertainer from the actor. He was seen in Vakeel Saab and Bheemla Nayak and both these films are remakes. Both these films impressed Pawan’s fans big time. They are now waiting for straight films from their favorite actor. Pawan Kalyan’s fans are left in stress after there were talks that he would take up the remakes of Theri and Vinodhaya Sitham. After the announcement of Sujeeth’s film came, his fans are left delighted. There are also speculations that Harish Shankar is working on a script from the idea narrated by Pawan Kalyan.

This would be a double treat for Pawan Kalyan’s fans. Harish Shankar’s film will be launched officially on December 14th. There are talks that Pawan Kalyan will take up both these projects simultaneously. The glimpses and the leaked videos from the sets of Hari Hara Veera Mallu also thrilled Mega fans. On the whole, Pawan’s fans are left in utmost joy and are waiting for these two big films. Hari Hara Veera Mallu will hit the screens in summer next year.