Income Discrepancy of Rs 650 Crore after IT Raids on Taapsee and Anurag Kasyap

Income tax raids have been taking place for two days on Bollywood biggies. Finally, after two days of searches, the IT department found Rs 650 crore worth of income discrepancy by Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap.

IT officials confirmed that a huge amount of cash and illegal transactions by both. Evidence of cash receipts of Rs 5 crore by Taapsee and a tax implication of Rs 20 crore by Anurag were recovered during searches.

The amounts related to Taapsee endorsements and films are under IT-scanner as officials suspect income tax evasion. The preliminary statement by Taapsee was recorded on March 3 and the detailed statement will be given today. Officials also suspect Taapsee deleting some important information from the phone. However, they are trying to retrieve the data with the help of experts. The actress can be summoned again in future.

Along with Anurag Kashyap, the other shareholders of Phantom Films were suspected of income tax evasion of Rs 600 crore! Anurag and other shareholders have deleted the data from the phone. The IT department will continue the searches and the suspects can be questioned multiple times.