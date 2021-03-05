When will the overseas market open for Tollywood?

Telugu cinema is back to glory and the audience are rushing to theatres in Telugu states to watch films. This is a huge relief for filmmakers who have been betting big on their upcoming projects. With interests heaping and films delayed by months, several filmmakers announced releases in the upcoming movies. Summer is completely jam-packed with many releases. The overseas market is yet to reopen on a complete note.

The overseas buyers are quite confident that the market will return back to normal by summer. There are predictions that Vakeel Saab is expected to open on a strong note across the overseas circles. With an interesting bunch of films like Acharya, Love Story, Tuck Jagadish, Viraata Parvam and others, the audience will return back to theatres. The vaccination process too started in USA and around 40 percent of the people are expected to receive the vaccination by the first week of April. Filmmakers and analysts are confident on the comeback of the overseas market by summer.