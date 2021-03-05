Jagan desperate steps to win Vijayawada mayor

KCR and Asaduddin Owaisi were long known for their overt and covert collaboration right from the separate Telangana agitation. Both of them supported Jagan Reddy in the 2019 elections in different ways. Owaisi’s MIM was contesting the elections in different States in the Country to split the pro-Congress vote bank. But it did not enter AP since that would help to avoid a split in the pro-Jagan Reddy vote bank.

All voters of the Congress shifted en mass to the YCP since 2014 in AP. But now in the ongoing municipal elections, the MIM is now contesting in a very limited seats in AP. It is contesting in two corporator seats in the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation. Obviously, the MIM is planning to split the anti-Jagan Reddy vote bank.

Undeniably, there are strong feelings across all sections in Vijayawada against Jagan Reddy’s plans to shift Executive Capital from the vicinity of their city to Vizag. However, some groups are still with the YCP out of political considerations. It has become prestigious for the Chief Minister to win the Vijayawada Mayor post in order to justify his Capital shifting plans.

However, the YCP plans to win unanimous results in some seats in VMC have failed. With this, the ruling party is using all tactics available in order to save its face in this high stakes battle.