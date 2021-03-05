6 YSRCP candidates file nominations for MLC polls

Six Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) candidates have filed their nomination for MLC elections under MLA quota on Thursday in Andhra Pradesh.

C. Ramachandraiah, Mohammed Iqbal, Karimunnisa, Duvvada Srinivas, Challa Bhageedhara Reddy and Balli Kalyan Chakravarthy are the six nominees.

On Thursday, they took the B Forms from Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and proceeded to submit their nominations to returning officer P.V. Subba Reddy.

The ruling party’s candidates were accompanied by Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Buggana Rajendranath, Umareddy Venkateshwara Rao, Gadikota Srikanth Reddy and state government’s public affairs adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

Two MLC vacancies emerged by virtue of Pilli Subash Chandrabose resigning and going to the Rajya Sabha, and on the passing away of Challa Ramakrishna Reddy.

Ramakrishna Reddy’s son Bhageedhara Reddy is one of the candidates. Iqbal has already served as an MLC once.

Karimunnisa worked as a corporator in Vijayawada while Srinivas is the ruling party’s in-charge for Tekkali constituency in Srikakulam district.

Ramachandraiah is a senior YSRCP leader from Kadapa district whereas Chakravarthy is the son of deceased Tirupati MP Balli Durga Prasad.

Following the death of Prasad, the Chief Minister met with his family members and promised that he would accommodate his son as an MLC.

YSRCP has decided that it would not contest the Teacher’s MLC position.

Meanwhile, the Chief Electoral Officer has changed the hours of polling for Teachers’ Constituencies in the legislative council for Rampachodavaram and Yatapaka divisions of East Godavari district.

The new polling hours have been fixed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in all the polling stations falling under these divisions on the election day.