Sitaraman presents Union Budget in Parliament

Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitaraman has presented the Union Budget for 2021-`22 in the Parliament today. This is going to be a defining budge as it is the first one coming at the start of this decade. Moreover, there is a lot of focus on the Prime Minister’s Aatmanirbhara Bharat initiatives in the midst of the Coronavirus challenges. The overall financial impact of Aatmanirbhara Bharat packages came to be about Rs. 27.1 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, Sitaraman announced Rs. 35,000 Cr only for the Coronavirus and other vaccination drives in the country. This was aimed at safeguarding the people and preventing the death of over 50,000 children. Moreover, four special regional virology labs would be set across the country.

India has rolled out five mini budgets in the form of stimulus packages during the infections period. Sitaraman has asserted that the country would have seen a much serious crisis if the PM did not go for economic lockdowns.

To revive the economy, special measures were being taken. Over Rs. 1.97 lakh special fund is being created for the Aatmanirbhara Bharat initiative. Rs. 5,000 Cr was allocated for the special five national highways and their development further.

The budget allocated Rs. 2.23 lakh crore for the healthcare which was over 137 per cent hike from the previous year. Over 3.05 lakh crore is allocated for the power distribution companies.