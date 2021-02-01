Buzz: Vamshi Paidipally and Allu Arjun in talks?

After the super success of Maharshi, Vamshi Paidipally wasted two years and he is yet to sign his next project. Though he was in talks with Superstar Mahesh Babu for one more project, Mahesh rejected the script narrated by Vamshi straightaway. Vamshi did not wait for Mahesh as the top actor is busy with Sarkaru Vaari Paata and he has a film with SS Rajamouli lined up. Vamshi Paidipally was in touch with Ram Charan but the project did not materialize due to various reasons.

Vamshi Paidipally recently met Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and discussed about working together in the future. Pawan has a list of films lined up and it would be a long wait for Vamshi. He also met Stylish Star Allu Arjun and discussed about a script. As per the update we hear, Vamshi Paidipally met Allu Arjun several times recently and the discussions are on. Allu Arjun is busy wrapping up Pushpa and he has a project with Koratala Siva lined up. Vamshi Paidipally is keen to work with Allu Arjun if he gets a considerable gap between Pushpa and Koratala’s project. Else, he would line up a project with Allu Arjun and will lock another actor for his next.