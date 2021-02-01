Anushka’s next is a family entertainer

Anushka Shetty is the leading actress in Tollywood and she has done a bunch of women-centric films in her career. The top actress has been away from films and is struggling to cut down her weight. After the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, Anushka announced that she would announce her next project this year. Anushka will soon work with UV Creations and P Mahesh will direct this interesting project.

Everyone predicted that this film would be a women-centric project or a thriller. But the film is said to be a family entertainer and Anushka plays a crucial role in this untitled project. The film will be high on entertainment and is laced with emotional drama. Anushka loved the role and signed the film immediately. The details about the project will be announced officially this month. Anushka is also holding talks for a couple of other projects that will be announced soon.