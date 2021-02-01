Vijayasai slams Modi rule for step-motherly treatment

Finally, all the AP political parties except the BJP and Jana Sena were opposing the Union Budget presented in the Parliament today. YCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy deplored that the Centre gave step-motherly treatment to Andhra Pradesh. Only those states, which were going for the elections, were given priority. There was no mention of the AP projects or funds in this year’s Union Budget.

Vijay Sai further said that there was no ‘Aatmanirbhara Andhra Pradesh’ in the Modi regime’s ‘Aatmanirbhara Bharat’. No new railway projects were announced for the State. There was no mention of the Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada metro rail projects at all. What more, there was no clarity on the funds allocation for the national project of Polavaram.

On the other hand, the TDP blamed the CM and his MPs for the Centre’s raw deal in the budget to AP. It was now proved that the Chief Minister met the Prime Minister and the Union Ministers many times only to get personal benefits and favours. The YCP was giving support to the Modi regime in the Rajya Sabha but it could not make the Centre give funds and projects to the State.

The TDP also objected to the manner in which the Amaravati Capital City project was also neglected in this year’s budget.