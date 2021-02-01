Sukumar writings, Mythri Movies, Great India Films come together to present Uppena in USA. Great India Films is excited to be part of this great combination to launch a new Mega hero to the silver screen Vaishav Tej in Uppena along with Vijay Sethupathi.

With DSP chartbuster music and this blockbuster combination Uppena is sure to entertain the movie lovers all over the world on big screens with premieres on Thursday Feb 11th in about 60 locations across USA

Great India Films have released lauch movies of Ram Charan Tej, Naga Chaitanya and many lead heroes and successful directors in USA. We are happy to launch Vaishnav Tej and wish him a great successful career ahead.

Great India Films thanks all our well wishers and supporters in our 19 years of Journey in overseas distribution.

For theater list and details checkout: www.greatindiafilmsusa.com