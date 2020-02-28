Indian 2 Row: Shankar grilled by CCB Officials

The tragic accident on the sets of Indian 2 killed three crew members and the shoot of this big-budget film is currently kept on hold. A case was registered on the day of the accident and it was later transferred to Central Crime Branch (CCB). The film’s director Shankar was grilled for two hours by the CCB officials in their Chennai’s Vepery office last evening. Shankar and CCB officials are tightlipped about the investigation and no statement was issued.

A crane came down and fell on the crew members and they died on spot on February 19th. Kamal Haasan and Shankar rushed to the hospital and consoled the family members. Shankar was left in deep shock and he responded after a week about the incident. The crane operator fled from the spot and he was arrested after a day. Indian 2 is the sequel for India which is made on a huge budget. Lyca Productions are the producers and Kajal, Siddarth, Rakul Preet will be seen in other prominent roles.