Vijay Devarakonda tightlipped on WFL Losses

After World Famous Lover ended up as a dud, the film’s producer KS Rama Rao tried hard to approach the lead actor Vijay Devarakonda to return back a part of his remuneration that he has taken for the project. He even blamed the actor for interfering with the work of the director and made him responsible for the film’s failure. Vijay Devarakonda is busy shooting for Puri Jagannadh’s Fighter in Mumbai.

The film’s distributor Sunil Narang who paid a hefty amount for Nizam territory lost big with the film. He approached the Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) and registered a complaint against KS Rama Rao and Vijay Devarakonda. Sunil Narang sought a refund after he suffered huge losses. TFCC is now in talks with Vijay Devarakonda and the actor is yet to respond on the same. A section of media speculated that Vijay Devarakonda returned back his remuneration but it never happened. Puri Jagannadh is now a worried man as this controversy will have an impact on his film as the Distributors Association is in plans to ban Fighter and they would not distribute the film if the issue of World Famous Lover will not get sorted.

Vijay Devarakonda is yet to respond to this. World Famous Lover is one of the biggest disasters of Telugu cinema in the recent times.