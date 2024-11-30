Indian Student from Telangana Shot Dead While Working at Chicago Store

A 26-year-old Indian student lost his life in a shooting at a Chicago shopping mall. Nukarapu Saiteja, who came from Ramannapet, Telangana, was killed while working at his part-time job.

The shooting happened on Friday when Saiteja was working at the store’s cash counter. Two attackers were involved in the incident. The police have not yet caught the shooters.

Saiteja had moved to Chicago just four months ago to study for his Master’s degree. He took the part-time job to support himself while studying.

His family back in Ramannapet, Telangana, is deeply shocked by this tragic news. Officials are now working to send Saiteja’s body back to India for funeral services.

-Sanyogita