RS Praveen can’t tolerate Konda Surekha

The issue of food poisoning incidents in Social Welfare Gurukuls is turning into a bitter battle between ruling Congress and Opposition BRS. IPS-officer-turned politician hit back at Minister Konda Surekha, responding on her allegations that, ‘RS Praveen Kumar is behind food poisoning incidents in Gurukuls’.

“Minister Konda Surekha has made very mean comments saying that RS Praveen Kumar is behind food poisoning incidents in Gurukuls. This is atrocious and completely immoral. I have sacrificed my life and even my children to nurture and bring up lakhs of students belonging to underprivileged sections. I have developed residential schools into one of the best educational institutions in the world. I have even inspired girls belonging to underprivileged sections to climb Mount Everest. Everyone knows what I have done for Gurukuls. But Konda Surekha is trying to blame me for food poisoning. Will I ever harm my own children?” questioned RS Praveen Kumar, condemning Konda Surekha.

“How can Konda Surekha make such cruel comments? Even she is a mother. Does she have a mother’s heart? I have come up in life by studying in social welfare hostels. How will Surekha, who makes reels on biryanis and beers know the pain of poor children belonging to SC,ST, BC communities? It seems she has completely lost her mind. She is unfit to be a Minister,” fired RS Praveen, expressing severe displeasure over Konda Surekha’s comments.

“Telangana people had rejected Konda Surekha long back, when she attacked Telangana agitators in Manukota. But unfortunately CM Revanth Reddy is making cheap politics by putting her in front. Everyone knows how mean she can be with her irresponsible comments. Even Court admonished her over her reckless talk. Inspite, she is not correcting herself,” further spoke RS Praveen Kumar.

“Konda Surekha should know that I have resigned for IPS service, though I had more than seven years of service, to join politics. I have also been honored with several accolades during my service like Shaurya Pathaka, Presidents Medal and others. My background is clean and inspirational, unlike Konda Surekha’s which is filled with crime and cheap politics. She should remember how present Director General of Jammu and Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat publicly counselled Konda Surekha’s family in Warangal in 2002,” signed off RS Praveen stressing how Konda Surekha is no match for him.

Dnr