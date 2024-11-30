Chandrababu Naidu Promises Wealth Sharing

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu demonstrated his government’s commitment to wealth redistribution and poverty alleviation during a recent visit to Nemakallu, Anantapur district. “This is just the beginning,” the CM declared. “We will create wealth and share it with the poor, just as I promised before the elections.”

The AP state government is currently providing pensions to 6.4 million beneficiaries across Andhra Pradesh, making it the state with the highest pension amounts in India. In a significant move, the government has distributed Rs. 18,000 crores through pensions in just five months, with new enhanced pension rates implemented from April.

During his visit to Nemakallu, Chandrababu Naidu personally delivered pension to Rudramma, a widow beneficiary. Upon learning about her family’s lack of housing, he immediately ordered officials to allocate land and arrange for house construction. He also visited Bhagyamma, a differently-abled beneficiary, and presented her with a pension of Rs. 15,000. The beneficiaries expressed joy at receiving their pensions directly from the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at their doorstep.

Addressing the village assembly (Gramasabha), Chandrababu Naidu introduced a new quarterly pension collection system designed to benefit laborers and workers. He explained that this flexible collection system was implemented with consideration for daily wage workers and laborers among the beneficiaries. The Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed his desire to bring lasting happiness to the people and highlighted his special affection for Anantapur district.

The event saw the participation of several prominent officials including Government Whip Kalava Srinivasu, Collector Vinod Kumar, SP Jagadish, and local representatives. Local residents expressed their happiness at the Chief Minister’s visit to their village.

-Sanyogita