Home > Politics

Liquor Brands Slash Prices in Andhra Pradesh

Published on November 30, 2024 by swathy

Liquor Brands Slash Prices in Andhra Pradesh
Liquor Brands Slash Prices in Andhra Pradesh

The NDA alliance government has taken a proactive approach by appointing a committee headed by a retired High Court judge to review liquor pricing. This committee will engage in comprehensive discussions with all brand companies about price revisions. Their review will include analyzing production costs, assessing government revenue implications, and comparing prices with other states. In the coming days, two more major brands are expected to announce price reductions and currently three major brands have cut down their prices.

The Excise Department has approved these proposals and issued orders implementing the new reduced prices. The existing stock in liquor shops will continue to sell at old prices, while new stock will be available at reduced rates. In a significant policy shift, the state is now allowing the sale of all premium brands, which was restricted during the past five years.

Mansion House, one of the popular brands, has announced substantial price reductions across its range. The quarter bottle price has been reduced from Rs. 220 to Rs. 190, while half bottles will now cost Rs. 380 instead of Rs. 440. Full bottles have seen a reduction from Rs. 870 to Rs. 760. Looking at the historical context, during the Telugu Desam government in 2019, Mansion House quarter was priced at Rs. 110, which initially increased to Rs. 300 under the YSRCP government before being reduced to Rs. 220 following public criticism.

Other premium brands have also announced significant price reductions. Royal Challenge Select Gold Whisky has reduced its quarter bottle price from Rs. 230 to Rs. 210, and its full bottle price from Rs. 920 to Rs. 840. Antiquity Whisky has also joined the price reduction movement, bringing down its full bottle price from Rs. 1,600 to Rs. 1,400.

-Sanyogita

