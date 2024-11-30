x
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
KA sensational success on ETV Win: Crosses 100M streaming mins

Published on November 30, 2024 by swathy

KA sensational success on ETV Win: Crosses 100M streaming mins
KA sensational success on ETV Win: Crosses 100M streaming mins

KA Blockbuster Dhamaka

Kiran Abbavaram’s “KA” has garnered impressive success, delivering a unique thriller experience to viewers. The film, which emerged victorious in the Diwali box-office competition with a gross of Rs. 50 crore, is now available for streaming on Etv Win.

The OTT platform effectively prevented piracy and provided an exceptional viewing experience with Dolby Atmos sound. Within hours, the film surpassed 100 million streaming minutes, prompting the makers to host the KA Blockbuster Dhamaka event to commemorate its success.

Hero Kiran Abbavaram said, “Just as we promoted KA, the entire ETV Win team has worked equally hard to ensure that the film reaches the audience. They have taken all necessary precautions to prevent piracy and brought KA to everyone’s home. We thank Bapineedu garu, Sai Krishna, and the entire ETV Win team. It’s also a privilege that KA is the first Telugu movie to come to OTT with Dolby Vision 4K and Atmos technology.”

He added, “I am very happy about that. In Dolby Vision 4K and Atmos, the movie’s details, sound, and visuals are enhanced. Those who have already seen the movie in theaters should consider watching it again on ETV Win, as many viewers have said that the experience was even better the second time. KA gave me the courage and confidence to believe that if I make a good film, I can win the love of the audience.”

Liquor Brands Slash Prices in Andhra Pradesh
