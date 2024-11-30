KA sensational success on ETV Win: Crosses 100M streaming mins

Kiran Abbavaram’s “KA” has garnered impressive success, delivering a unique thriller experience to viewers. The film, which emerged victorious in the Diwali box-office competition with a gross of Rs. 50 crore, is now available for streaming on Etv Win.

The OTT platform effectively prevented piracy and provided an exceptional viewing experience with Dolby Atmos sound. Within hours, the film surpassed 100 million streaming minutes, prompting the makers to host the KA Blockbuster Dhamaka event to commemorate its success.

Hero Kiran Abbavaram said, “Just as we promoted KA, the entire ETV Win team has worked equally hard to ensure that the film reaches the audience. They have taken all necessary precautions to prevent piracy and brought KA to everyone’s home. We thank Bapineedu garu, Sai Krishna, and the entire ETV Win team. It’s also a privilege that KA is the first Telugu movie to come to OTT with Dolby Vision 4K and Atmos technology.”

He added, “I am very happy about that. In Dolby Vision 4K and Atmos, the movie’s details, sound, and visuals are enhanced. Those who have already seen the movie in theaters should consider watching it again on ETV Win, as many viewers have said that the experience was even better the second time. KA gave me the courage and confidence to believe that if I make a good film, I can win the love of the audience.”