Cyber Slaves: The Crisis of 30,000 Missing Indians Abroad

Published on December 1, 2024 by nymisha

Cyber Slaves: The Crisis of 30,000 Missing Indians Abroad

Pattern of Disappearances

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs data, approximately 29,466 Indians who travelled on visitor visas to Southeast Asian countries between January 2022 and May 2024 have gone missing. The pattern shows a disturbing trend where Thailand serves as the primary entry point, with 70% of victims initially entering on tourist visas. The disappearances span across multiple Southeast Asian countries including Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, and Cambodia, indicating a well-organized trafficking network.

Demographic Analysis

The demographic breakdown reveals a strategic targeting pattern by traffickers. Half of the victims fall within the age group of 20-39 years, representing a vulnerable segment seeking better economic opportunities. The geographical distribution shows concentration in three major states Punjab, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, which account for one-third of all cases. This clustering suggests either targeted recruitment in these regions or the presence of well-established trafficking networks.

The National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) recent operations highlight the scale of this criminal enterprise. Their coordinated raids across 22 locations spanning five states Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Maharashtra uncovered a sophisticated network of traffickers. The seizure of digital devices, documents, and cash (Rs. 3,48,000) indicates a complex operation involving both physical and digital elements. The investigation revealed a hierarchy of agents and sub-agents operating at different levels, from local districts to international locations.

Visakhapatnam Connection

An Indian Navy retired official, B.Shankar, was lured to Cambodia in May 2023 with a fake job offer and was forced into a scam compound where he was held captive and forced to scam people. He was beaten and electrocuted when he tried to resist, but he managed to contact the Indian Embassy and later escaped with the help of his wife and a local agent from Visakhapatnam, returning home in May 2024 after a year of slavery. After his return to India, B.Shankar filed a complaint and helped the authorities arrest 10 agents involved in the scam. His efforts led to the rescue of hundreds of cyber slaves from Cambodia.

Trafficking Methodology

The trafficking operation follows a sophisticated three phase approach. In the initial phase, victims are lured with promises of lucrative employment opportunities abroad, often specifically targeting young professionals and job seekers. The second phase involves transportation, where victims are moved through multiple countries, often starting with Thailand as a transit point. The final phase involves exploitation, where victims are stripped of their travel documents and forced into various forms of labor in controlled environments, particularly in Cambodia’s notorious ‘scam villages’.

Exploitation and Abuse

The investigation has uncovered severe forms of exploitation. Victims are subjected to physical abuse, including electric shocks, and are forced to work in tightly controlled compounds. The work primarily involves cyber scams, creating fake social media profiles, and targeting other potential victims in India. Female victims face additional exploitation, being forced into explicit video calls. The psychological trauma is compounded by physical confinement and constant surveillance.

Financial Operations

The financial aspect reveals a sophisticated money laundering operation. The traffickers employ a multi-layered approach to move funds: initial transactions in regular currency are converted to cryptocurrency, then to US dollars, and finally to Chinese currency. This complex conversion process makes tracking and recovery of funds extremely challenging for law enforcement agencies.

Current Situation and Challenges

Currently, approximately 5,000 Indians remain trapped in Cambodia and other Southeast Asian countries. Several factors like the remote location of many compounds, the complicity of local authorities in some areas, and the international nature of the operations complicate rescue operations. Victims often face severe restrictions on movement and communication, making rescue attempts particularly challenging.

Government Response

The Indian government has implemented a multifaceted approach to combating this crisis. Technical measures include blocking 669,000 suspicious SIM cards and 132,000 IP addresses linked to scam operations. The government is also conducting awareness campaigns and working through diplomatic channels to bring these victims home.

-Sanyogita

