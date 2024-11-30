x
Home > Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Double Elimination Week 13

Published on November 30, 2024 by swathy

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Double Elimination Week 13

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is entering its final phase with only two weeks remaining in the competition. Sources confirm that Week 13 will feature a double elimination, marking a crucial turning point in the show.

Currently, nine contestants remain in the Bigg Boss house, with nominations already completed for this week’s elimination. The nomination process saw eight contestants being put up for elimination: Vishnupriya, Gautam, Prerana, Prithviraj, Tasty Teja, Nikhil, Avinash, and Nabeel. The voting patterns have shown interesting shifts throughout the week.

Initially, Gautam held the top position, but recent updates show Nikhil has taken the lead. Gautam now stands in second place, followed by Prerna maintaining her third position. Vishnupriya and Nabeel occupy the fourth and fifth positions respectively.

In the danger zone, despite being nominated, Avinash remains safe due to his status as a finalist, earning direct entry to the finals. However, both Tasty Teja and Prithviraj find themselves in precarious positions at the bottom of the voting results.

The elimination process will be split across two days, with the first contestant scheduled to leave on November 30, followed by another elimination on December 1. According to inside sources, both Prithviraj and Tasty Teja are likely candidates for elimination this week. However, if the show opts for a single elimination instead of the planned double elimination, Tasty Teja appears to be the most vulnerable contestant.

The eliminations this week are particularly significant as they will determine the Top 5 contestants who will advance to the final week of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8. The competition is intensifying as contestants approach the finale, with each elimination carrying more weight in determining the ultimate winner. The upcoming weekend episodes promise high drama and emotional moments as the house prepares to bid farewell to two of its remaining contestants. These eliminations will significantly impact the dynamics of the house in its final weeks, setting the stage for an exciting finale.

-Sanyogita

