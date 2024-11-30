x
Home > Politics

What if Home Ministry is given to Pawan Kalyan?

Published on November 30, 2024 by swathy

What if Home Ministry is given to Pawan Kalyan?

Is Janasena chief, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan the better choice for leading Home Ministry? What if CM Chandrababu Naidu assigns Home Ministry to Janasena, as part of powersharing agreement, rather than entrust it to a TDP legislator? These are some of the questions, arising in political circles and TDP-BJP-Janasena supporters, after observing the recent developments.

AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan has earned appreciation after his visit to Kakinada Port. The efforts made by Pawan Kalyan to expose the smuggling at Kakinada Port is a first-of-its-kind in AP politics. No previous Government or Minister has taken initiative to take on smugglers mafia at ports. While it will take time to prove, whether smuggling as alleged by Janasena is really going on at Kakinada or is it just sensationalism, prima facie it appears that Pawan Kalyan has shown gumption to expose smuggling at Kakinada Port.

Pawan Kalyan has visited and inquired about Port activities in his capacity as Deputy CM and he was accompanied by his trusted lieutenant Nadendla Manohar who is the incharge of Civil Supplies Ministry. So they had an official reason and authority to inquire about rice smuggling. But when Pawan Kalyan goes beyond rice smuggling and talks of other illegal activities at Kakinada Port, then it has be ascertained whether he has official authority to inquire about it.

Keeping aside rules and regulations, Pawan Kalyan has won hearts by attempting to expose smuggling, which has been going on for decades, irrespective of which party is in power.

This raises one serious question. What if Home Ministry is given to Pawan Kalyan? Can he crack down on the illegal activities and criminals across state?

Just weeks ago, Pawan Kalyan himself expressed displeasure over Home Minister Anita, expressing displeasure over rising crimes against women.

While the choice of Anita as Home Minister is appreciable from a social engineering point of view, it is clearly evident that she cannot handle Home Ministry, which is a very crucial and high profile Ministry, requiring a powerful Minister.

Ruling alliance might defend shortcomings in Home Ministry and Law and Order, citing that Government is new. But the issues arising out of mishandling of law and order will only damage Government’s image.

What’s ironic is, Chandrababu Govt has been facing troubles even in cracking down on YSRCP leaders or supporters, who troubled them in the past.

Take for instance the episode of RGV. While police created high drama, RGV is openly giving TV interviews and making mockery of AP Police.

Not just RGV, in many instances inspite of being in power TDP-led Govt is unable to crack down on guilty, due to various reasons. Due to various obligations or past connections, CM Chandrababu or his men cannot be aggressive.

In this backdrop, “What if Home Ministry is given to Pawan Kalyan?” is a valid point to debate. Either due to sheer innocence or lack of baggage, Pawan Kalyan is better poised to crack down on erring people and anti-social elements. Pawan Kalyan supporters will surely love this idea, irrespective of political developments and equations.

Dnr

