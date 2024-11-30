Icon Star Allu Arjun is one actor who delivers his best for his film. He has dedicated three years for Pushpa 2: The Rule and the film is finally hitting the screens on December 5th across the globe. The expectations are huge on the film and the film is expected to open on a super strong note. All eyes are focused on the film and Pushpa 2: The Rule has all the fair chances to become a blockbuster. Right from the buzz to the released content and the promotions, things are extremely positive for Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film has big targets set and it is expected to open big in all the languages.

The first installment has set up a great path for Pushpa 2: The Rule. There is no competition for the film in other languages and this is a golden opportunity for Pushpa 2: The Rule. With no big releases around till Christmas, a positive word of mouth can do wonders. The Christmas and the New Year season too will be an advantage for the film if the response is positive. On the whole, Pushpa 2: The Rule has a great buzz and fair chances to take up record breaking openings and a strong box-office run. It’s time for Allu Arjun to show his box-office potential through Pushpa 2: The Rule. This mass entertainer is directed by Sukumar and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.