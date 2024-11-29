x
Bhagi Bhagi from Drinker Sai is an instant chartbuster

Published on November 29, 2024 by swathy

Bhagi Bhagi from Drinker Sai is an instant chartbuster

Dharma and Aishwarya Sharma stars in the lead roles in Drinker Sai. The film has got good buzz with the first look poster and crazy teaser. Today, the makers began the musical promotions with the energetic love song “Bhagi Bhagi.”

This is a peppy, teasing melody that becomes instantly addictive after the first listen. Sree Vasant’s catchy beats, Chandrabose’s mesmerizing lyrics, and Javed Ali’s energetic voice make this a perfect chartbuster.

With its youthful energy, fun moments, craziest love story, and beautiful romance, the film is ready to impress everyone soon. The film stars Posani Krishna Murali, Srikanth Iyengar, Sameer, SS Kanchi, Bhadram, Kirrak Seetha, Ritu Chowdary, and Fun Bucket Rajesh, among others.

Directed by Kiran Tirumalasetti, Drinker Sai is inspired by real-life events and promises a unique blend of drama and action. Fans are eagerly awaiting its release, as the team ramps up promotional activities in the coming weeks.

The film, carrying the intriguing tagline “Brand of Bad Boys,” is produced by Basavaraju Srinivas, Ismail Sheikh, and Basavaraju Laharidhar under the banners of Everest Cinemasa and Smart Screen Entertainments. The soundtrack is composed by Sri Vasanth, while Prashanth Ankireddy handles the cinematography, and Marthand K Venkatesh is in charge of the editing.

