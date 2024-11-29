Samantha’s Father Passed Away

Things are not extremely going good for top actress Samantha. The actress got separated with her husband Naga Chaitanya sometime ago and she has been battling with Myositis. Here comes a bigger shock for the Citadel actress. Samantha’ father Joseph Prabhu passed away today. Samantha took her social media page to reveal the bad news and she posted “Untill we meet again, Dad” with a heart breaking emoji. The details about the reason for Joseph Prabhu’s demise are yet to be known. Samantha’s fans have been sending condolence messages for the actress. Strength for Samantha and her family during this tough time.