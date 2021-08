Young Tiger NTR is passionate about cars and he has several top-end cars in his garage. The actor is now the proud owner of the first Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule in India. It also comes with Nero Noctis Matte with Arancio Argos as the contrast color. The pictures are posted by Auto Mobiliardent from Bengaluru. The beast looks beautiful and colorful. NTR is currently in Ukraine shooting for RRR and the film releases next year.

