Nidhhi Agerwal looks classy in her birthday poster from Hari Hara Veera Mallu

By
Telugu360
-
0

A beautiful poster of Nidhhi Agerwal from Hari Hara Veera Mallu has been released today to mark the actress’ birthday.

The poster designed in poetic manner shows the actress in a dancing pose. Niddhi herself has launched the poster on her big day.

Film Starring Powerstar Pawan Kalyan in the titular role will depict the life of legendary warrior Veera Mallu, is directed by Krish.

The film is being made on a grandeur budget of Rs 150 crore. Fifty per cent of the shoot is over and the remaining will be completed soon.

Produced by A Dayakar Rao on Mega Surya Production banner, the movie will be presented by A M Ratnam in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

The film has musical score by M M Keeravani, cinematography by Gnana Shekar V S, editing by Sravan and dialogues by Sai Madhav Burra.

The film is the first collaboration between Krish and Pawan Kalyan. It is set in 17th century with the backdrop of Mughals and Qutb Shahis.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here