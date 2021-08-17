Political “A…Aaa’ in Nellore causing trouble to YSRCP

Heard of the film “A…Aaa…” ? It’s a Trivikram potboiler that tells the story of love between a boy and girl. It was a hit movie with several punch dialogues and funny one-liners. In Nellore, another “A…Aaaa” is being enacted in Nellore’s YSRCP. The only difference is that instead of love, this drama is all about politics, one-upmanship and rivalry.

In the film, it’s about Aravinda and Ananda Vihari. In Nellore, it’s all about minister Anil Kumar Yadav and his one-time political guru and current arch-rival Aanam Ramanarayan Reddy. Though the YSRCP did a cleansweep in the district by winning all the ten assembly seats and three MP seats, the internecine squabble seems to be weakening the party. Despite the best efforts of the likes of Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, the battle of one-upmanship between Anil and Anam is going on unabated.

In the 2019 elections, Anam was sent to Venkatagiri assembly constituency and Anil was asked to fight from Nellore urban. Later, Anil became a minister, while Anam, who was once the finance minister of undivided AP, remained a mere MLA. Anil was once a protégé of Anam and owed his political career to the Anam family. But today, the roles are reversed. In the recent flyover works, Anil got the statue of Anam Venkat Reddy, Ramanaraana’s dad, removed without even bothering to inform Anam. Since then, Anam is not invited Anil to any of the programme in Venkatagiri. Not just that. He is ensuring that Anam’s name does not figure in any of the inaugural plaque. Now, Anam is threatening to take out a house-to-house campaign in Nellore city against Anil.

Meanwhile, another senior politician and MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy was booked in a gravel mining case. It later came to light that Anil was behind these cases. Now both Anam and Magunta are trying to make a common cause against Anil Yadav. The political circles are now watching this political potboiler with a lot of interest. But, for the ruling YSRCP, this has turned out to be source of a never-ending headache.