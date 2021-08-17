Is RSS interfering too much in Telangana BJP affairs?

Is the RSS turning out to be a millstone around the neck of the BJP in Telangana? The excessive influence of the RSS in almost every conceivable decision in the Telangana BJP is said to be making key leaders cagey and worried. If sources are to be believed, even in case of nominated posts, the party leaders are forced to obtain the nod from Keshava Nilayam, the RSS headquarters for Telangana in Barkatpura.

Sources say that the RSS has formed a shadow team to track the activities of every BjP leader from the top to the lowest level. As a result, it is getting regular updates about the party activities. The party workers and leaders are now being advised to adjust their programmes so as not to clash with RSS programmes. Sources say, the yatras of Bandi Sanjay and Kishan Reddy have been tailored to suit the RSS programmes in various districts.

The BJP leaders, especially those who joined the party from other parties, are unable to digest this. They are finding this working style very difficult to cope with. Sources say that some leaders are unable to understand who they should approach for anything. In some cases, the RSS is promoting some new entrants by giving them even all India posts.

For instance, a new entrant from the Congress was given a very important post in the youth wing of the BJP on the recommendations of an RSS leader. This has come in for lot of criticism. The issue was taken to the top leaders of the BJP and the RSS. Several newcomers into the BJP are having second thoughts about continuing in the party, sources say.