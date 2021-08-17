Jagan worse than KCR in transparent governance!

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao always talk about and give lectures on offering transparent administration and governance in their respective states.

But in reality, both proved that they have utter disregard for transparency.

A transparent government keeps all government-related information in public domain except those which could impact the safety, security of people and law and order in state.

It was KCR first who stopped uploading all GOs (government orders) on Telangana government’s official website in 2015. Only insignificant GOs were uploaded.

In 2016, TRS government completely blocked GOs website. After several petitions were filed in High Court and following court orders, the TS government restored the website within few months in 2016.

But, it’s only uploading insignificant GOs like payment of mobile phone charges of officials, newspaper bills, purchasing water cans in offices etc. The GOs pertaining to land allotments, expenditure on various government programmes and functions, expenses on helicopters for visits of CM, minsiters etc, in which public money and interests are involved are not being uploaded.

But Jagan turned even worse by completely stopping uploading of all GOs.

The AP government’s GOs website has become blank from today (Tuesday) for the first time after 2008. Not a single GO, even insignificant ones were uploaded.

In fact, it’s Jagan’s father YS Rajashekar Reddy who launched this website in 2008 when he was CM of Undivided AP. All the GOs were promptly uploaded on this website until bifurcation of state in June 2014.

The TDP government in Andhra Pradesh continued this trend of uploading all GOs during CM Chandrababu Naidu’s regime from 2014 to 2019.

But the present CMs in TS and AP have made this website meaningless and exhibited themselves that they are against transparency in governance.