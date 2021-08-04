Induvadana Teaser: Love + Horror

The makers of Induvadana, a love drama starring Varun Sandesh and Farnaz Shetty in the leading roles was unveiled by the makers.

Going by the teaser, Induvadana seems to be a blend of love and horror elements.

The teaser starts with the narrative focused on the romantic journey of the lead pair. Their love drama track looks interesting.

The teaser then switches gears and we see the lady lead exhibiting supernatural traits. This is when the horror track sets in.

Induvadana is directed by MSR and produced by Madhavi Adurthi. The release date will be announced soon.