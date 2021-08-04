Nag to surprise in a dual role

King Nagarjuna is all set to commence the shoot of Bangarraju from August 20th and a massive set is constructed in Annapurna Studios for the shoot. Kalyan Krishna is the director Naga Chaitanya will be seen essaying the other lead role in this village-based entertainer. The latest news we hear, says that Nagarjuna will be seen playing a dual role as a father and son in the sequel for Soggade Chinni Nayana. Ramya Krishna and Monal Gajjar will be paired up beside Nagarjuna in the film.

The real twists will revolve around both the roles of Nagarjuna. Krithi Shetty is paired up beside Naga Chaitanya in Bangarraju. The film will complete the shooting portions and will hit the screens in summer 2021. Nagarjuna resumed the shoot of Praveen Sattaru’s action entertainer from today and he will soon join the sets of Bigg Boss 5.