Two more young actors in Prabhas’ Project K?

Young Rebelstar Prabhas and national award-winning director Nag Ashwin are teaming up for a big-budget film which is tentatively titled Project K. The shoot of the film commenced recently and the movie is aimed for a 2023 release. Amitabh Bachchan essays a prominent role in this film and Deepika Padukone will romance Prabhas in this untitled pan-Indian project. Going with the latest update, the film will have two young actors playing crisp roles in the film and they will have their scenes with Amitabh Bachchan alone.

Considering the pan-Indian release, Nag Ashwin may consider Bollywood actors for the short roles. If in Tollywood, Nag Ashwin may go ahead with Nani and Vijay Devarakonda with whom he worked in the past. The film is planned on a budget of Rs 400 crores. Prabhas will join the sets of Project K once he is done with the shoots of Salaar and Adipurush.