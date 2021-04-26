Inquiry committee formed in TANA Voter Fraud Case

As first reported on Telugu360, an emergency board meeting of TANA was held on Sunday evening for more than 6 hours to discuss Voter fraud that has halted the 2021 Organizational election process.

After listening to the Nomination and Election committee, the board has taken following resolutions :

A three member sub-committee has been formed to investigate the issue of voter fraud , and to submit a report back to the board within two weeks. The committee members comprise of most seniors who are respected across the organization by one and all. Renowned for their dignity, unbiasedness Shri. Bandla Hanumaiah garu, Shri. Jampala Chowdary garu and Shri Murali Vennam garu will be the committee members. All eyes are now on this committee to keep the reputation of TANA to take appropriate action on the fraudsters Election committee has to submit back the cleaned up Final voter mailing list, back to secretary and executive vice president of the TANA Election ballots shall be mailed by Apr 30th 2021

Before this resolution, the Nomination and election committee reportedly had submitted their findings of the discrepancies in the final list which was forged by an executive member who is also contesting in the current election. Reportedly a good number of fake voters have been included as spouses of unmarried members . Upon the authorized election committee’s report , the TANA Board has formed the above said sub committee to find more into the gravity of the fraud.

TANA members and well-wishers are appalled by this news of voter list manipulation at the time of ballot printing. TANA life-time members are of hope justice prevails and fraudsters are severely punished.