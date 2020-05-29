Institutions more important than individuals: Ramesh Kumar

Former State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has given a rare and bold response in the wake of the latest orders of the AP High Court. He told the media that he is taking over charge as the SEC once again in accordance with the court instructions. He asserted that the constitutional institutions are always more important than individuals. Values are permanent.

Mr. Ramesh Kumar further said that he would begin the local bodies elections process. Like before, he would discharge his duties in an impartial and straightforward manner. In the process, the opinions and suggestions of all political parties would be taken into consideration. The sensational High Court order today came as a morale booster for Ramesh Kumar who came under serious attack from the ruling YSRCP cadres.

At one time, Ramesh Kumar and his family members even received threatening calls. Following this, he emailed a letter to the Union Government seeking security from the Central agencies. He also sought permission for functioning from Hyderabad, Capital of Telangana, to conduct the local polls in Andhra Pradesh. Many petitions were filed the court against arbitrary removal of Ramesh Kumar. Today, the court revoked the orders issued by the Jagan Reddy government and also set aside the Ordinance with regard to the same.