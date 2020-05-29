Samantha’s ‘Intermittent fasting’

Samantha Akkineni is away from work from some time and is spending time with her hubby Naga Chaitanya during this lockdown time. During her recent interaction on twitter, the actress said that she has been following the technique of ‘Intermittent fasting’ to keep herself fit and to satisfy her hunger for food. Samantha said that she is having biryani for lunch every other day. Samantha who is fond of spicy food finished three bottles of pickle already.

She made it clear that she has been on a strict diet for some time and is turning a foodie for the rest of the season. Samantha is battling between a foodie and a fitness freak through ‘Intermittent fasting’. The actress has a couple of women-centric films in the pipeline and they will be announced officially after the lockdown.