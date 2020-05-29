Sonu Sood arranges a chartered flight for 150 women workers

Actor Sonu Sood is being appreciated for his efforts in helping the stranded migrant workers. After arranging buses to several migrant laborers, Sonu Sood now arranged a chartered flight for 150 women laborers who are left in Kerala. All these women have been working in a textile factory in Kerala and are waiting for transportation to reach Odisha. All these women resigned for their jobs and ran out of money. Even the shramik trains were not available for them.

Sonu Sood spoke to the Air Asia officials and arranged a flight for all these 150 women. This is the first time a group of migrant workers were evacuated on a special flight in India. The flight started at Kochi airport at 8 AM and landed in Bhubaneshwar at 10.30 AM. Nine other migrants who are working in a wood factory too are airlifted. Sonu Sood who has been actively helping the stranded migrants came to know about the women and decided to help them. All these women laborers hail from Kendrapara in Odisha.